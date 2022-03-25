Sales Support Consultant - Cyber Security

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Sales Support Consultant - Cyber SecurityAre you looking to enter the Recruitment market? Interested in Sales Support?EliteCyber Group is a market leader in the highly lucrative Cyber Security industry. Since opening our first office in 2015 we have experienced unparalleled global success.As a result, we now have offices in London, Newcastle and Leeds. We are seeking to appoint a Sales Support Consultant to enable the sales team to grow.EliteCyber Group is offering you the opportunity to join one of the most successful and fast-growing Recruitment companies.EliteCyber Group is part of Recruitment Entrepreneur, the fastest growing recruitment business in Europe and the UK backed by James Caan CBA.What We Offer a Sales Support ConsultantWhat The Role of a Sales Support Consultant InvolvesWhat We Require from a Sales Support ConsultantOur Incentives IncludeThis vacancy is for a permanent, full-time role based in Leeds. Applicants must have legal authorisation to live and work in the UK.EliteCyber Group is an equal opportunities employer that values a diverse workforce and the contribution each individual makes. We are committed to promoting equality and diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.

Salaire : 20,000 to 25,000

Date annonce : 25/03/2022

Date de debut : 25/03/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...