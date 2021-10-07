Sales Operations Analyst

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Assist the Director of Global Sales Operations and Director of Enterprise Sales Operations to define quarterly sales objectives and drive the team to hit milestones.

Ensure timely exchange of monthly data among business partners, field inquiries from sales colleagues, and initiate data investigations and communicate resolutions.

Build and help to standardized business reporting analysis and internal business review.

Assist sales management with recommendations and reporting of strategic objectives, forecast or performance metrics.

Create and maintain documentation of sales processes, policies, procedures and relevant sales training materials in addition to assisting with onboarding of new sales talent.

Manage the end-to-end process of tracking the sales funnel and operational metrics and delivering regular insights to the business; define and deliver techniques to improve the funnel performance for sales management.

Assist with Salesforce administration and project prioritization.

Identify and eliminate sales process bottlenecks and inconsistencies.

Produce and review actionable and accurate sales reporting for reps, managers, and sales leaders.

Partner with sales reps and marketing to refine lead qualifications process, analyze and report on campaign performance with reporting and dashboards.

Refine customer segmentation, assist with territory management and help create a plan to enhance renewal and upsell processes.

Additional duties and special projects as assigned.

BA/BS from an accredited college or university required; Salesforce ADMIN certification is a very strong plus.

5+ years relevant experience in a Sales Ops / Business Ops capacity building operational infrastructure and revenue

Demonstrated success in sales ops, business ops or similar role

Ability to understand high-level sales strategies, translate them into system and process requirements and ensure local execution and business impact.

Advanced analytical skills experience working with complex datasets and demonstrated ability to extract key business insights through data analysis.

Proven Salesforce subject matter expert with experience creating reports, optimizing processes, training new hires and managing dashboards.

Ability to maintain Salesforce data integrity of business opportunities, accounts, contacts, and territories

Business analysis and functional experience, including requirements gathering, creating/deploying solutions to end-users.

Strong computer aptitude and proficiency in MS Office applications is a must. Expert proficiency in Excel, Word, PowerPoint.

Exceptional communication skills with ability to present analysis and finding in both verbal and written format to all levels of management.

Excellent planning, organization, attention to detail and time management skills including the ability to support and prioritize multiple projects.

Highly organized, and adept at problem solving with a proactive sense of urgency

Strong interpersonal skills, experienced building strong cross-functional working relationships.

Strong business acumen and understanding of marketing and sales processes on experience.

Ability to work in a global, fast-paced and deadline driven environment.

EliteCyber represents its client, Leader in Cybersecurity Solutions to Secure Websites, Connected Devices, Applications, and Digital Identities.Job is remote and future employees can be resident in the following countries : UK, France, Neteherlands, Ukraine.The Sales Operations Analyst is responsible for assisting sales with process flows, reviewing and closing sales opportunities, analyzing salesforce realignment requests, acting as liaison on sales automation issues, developing sales training and guidance documentation, and running/maintaining sales reports.JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:QUALIFICATIONS:EDUCATION:EXPERIENCE:SKILLS AND ABILITIES:#sales #salesjob #salesoperation #fullremote #fullremotejob #salesanalyst #uk #france #netherlands #ukraine

Salaire : 50k€-55k€

Date annonce : 22/09/2021

Date de debut : 22/09/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...