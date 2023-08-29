SPHERE Appoints Former Johnson & Johnson CISO Marene Allison to Board of Directors

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Allison brings over 30 years of cybersecurity leadership experience to SPHERE, where she will provide strategic support and counsel to strengthen the company’s mission of pioneering identity hygiene to protect critical accounts, data, and infrastructure, particularly for large, highly regulated organizations.

During her 12+ years as CISO of Johnson & Johnson, Allison was tasked with protecting the pharmaceutical giant’s information technology systems and business data worldwide. This included ensuring that the information security posture supported business growth, protecting public trust in the Johnson & Johnson brand, and meeting strict legal and regulatory requirements.

Alongside her long list of corporate leadership experience, Allison also has intentionally invested in the broader security community through her position as President of West Point Women, her membership in ASIS International, her involvement in H-ISAC and her position in the Board of Directors in the American Society of Industrial Security. She also serves as a strategic advisor to Lutron Electronics, IT Cadre and Rubrik, Inc.