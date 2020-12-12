SOC Manager

décembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

Structure an efficient, fast-adapting, and modern SOC

Define processes for better incident detection and response

Provide security expertise

Participate in the build of my client's new SOC

Manage the operations of the SOC, operated by an external provider on internal tools

Measure KPIs, hold the SOC provider accountable and propose improvements

Prepare reports, dashboards and documentation

Be the relay of the SOC for internal coordination, ensure seamless communication

Lead the incident response process in case of potential major incident

Identify and define security requirements, baselines and controls for both the existing environment and new developments in IT infrastructure, to increase the SOC visibility, efficiency and ability to react to incidents

Contribute to the conception of Information Security policies, standards, and standard operating procedures

Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements

Participate in evaluation and selection of products and security solutions, set the security requirements and coordinate or run POCs

Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats

Internal: IT Ops (Network Services, Projects, Integration, …), Product Lines, Local IT, Legal & Privacy...

External: Cloud providers (AWS & Google), software and hardware suppliers, penetration testing providers, Security Operation Center provider, other outsourcing companies

AWS & Google Cloud Platform

Datacenters with 2 000 servers (AIX, Linux, Windows) - VMware - Citrix

Google Suite

Splunk

Symantec (SEP, DLP, CASB)

Ballabit / One Identity security bastion

Rapid7

Burp Suite

Palo Alto, F5 BigIP with ASM

The candidate has an experience of 6 years on a similar job

Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, GCED is appreciated

Education level / certificates: Engineer or equivalent level

English fluent; French and Spanish are a plus

Strong technical background

Experience in crisis management

Technical knowledge of network, databases and operating security systems

Google's Office suite

Salaire : 70k€ to 85k€ (doe)

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...