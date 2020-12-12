SOC Manager
EliteCyber represents a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. My client operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs.They deliver mobility solution...
My client operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs.
They deliver mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 137 countries.
Their actually in a middle of big digital transformation projects such as Cloud migration and many more to come for next year.
The Role
Reporting to the CISO within the Product & Technology direction, the Security Operations Center Manager (SOC Manager) main objectives are:
- Structure an efficient, fast-adapting, and modern SOC
- Define processes for better incident detection and response
- Provide security expertise
- Participate in the build of my client's new SOC
- Manage the operations of the SOC, operated by an external provider on internal tools
- Measure KPIs, hold the SOC provider accountable and propose improvements
- Prepare reports, dashboards and documentation
- Be the relay of the SOC for internal coordination, ensure seamless communication
- Lead the incident response process in case of potential major incident
- Identify and define security requirements, baselines and controls for both the existing environment and new developments in IT infrastructure, to increase the SOC visibility, efficiency and ability to react to incidents
- Contribute to the conception of Information Security policies, standards, and standard operating procedures
- Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements
- Participate in evaluation and selection of products and security solutions, set the security requirements and coordinate or run POCs
- Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats
- Internal: IT Ops (Network Services, Projects, Integration, …), Product Lines, Local IT, Legal & Privacy...
- External: Cloud providers (AWS & Google), software and hardware suppliers, penetration testing providers, Security Operation Center provider, other outsourcing companies
- AWS & Google Cloud Platform
- Datacenters with 2 000 servers (AIX, Linux, Windows) - VMware - Citrix
- Google Suite
- Splunk
- Symantec (SEP, DLP, CASB)
- Ballabit / One Identity security bastion
- Rapid7
- Burp Suite
- Palo Alto, F5 BigIP with ASM
Profile
- The candidate has an experience of 6 years on a similar job
- Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, GCED is appreciated
- Education level / certificates: Engineer or equivalent level
- English fluent; French and Spanish are a plus
- Strong technical background
- Experience in crisis management
- Technical knowledge of network, databases and operating security systems
- Google's Office suite
Salaire : 70k€ to 85k€ (doe)
