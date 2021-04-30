SOC Architect

avril 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber ​​represents one of its clients, a major player in the French cybersecurity landscape (but also beyond our borders), you will not be bored!



A reputation already well established on their positioning as Cyber ​​expert, however, they never rest on their laurels and continue to breathe new life into their offer thanks to partnerships, investments and R&D which propel them ever further.



Aware that the cybersecurity market is evolving at lightning speed, they know how to remain humble, take a step back, question themselves and adapt to new developments.





Why this job is key for cybersecurity ?



Security Operation Center are using numerous tools and processes for their activities (collect data, monitor activities, detect, analyze and investigation suspicious events, react to defend the information system).



In this context, the SOC Architects are in charge of deploying and maintaining these tools as well as processes. They ensure that the analysts use the right tools, that's why they are constantly testing cutting-edge technologies and implement them to maximize the SOC performance. Moreover, the cybersecurity world moving very fast, they have to adapt the process to counter the attackers that are being more and more ingenious.







What is the work environment ?





As member of the Security Operation Center you will be part of the Cybersecurity Center Team. Your mission will alternate between SOC's customers onsite intervention and work in Cybersecurity Center of Toulouse.



The Cybersecurity Center is a 360° of all Cybersecurity skills (Governance, Risk, Audit, Compliance, Design, Data Science, Architecture, Integration, Operations). We cover all kinds of digital technologies (Microsoft, Linux, Clouds AWS Azure Google, Java Python .Net, TCP/IP SSL SSH S-MIME, Ansible Terraform, Spark Hadoop Splunk ELK, Docker VMWare OpenStack, Machine Learning, GIT ....). With around 200 people experts in several Cybersecurity domains for around 20 customers the Cybersecurity Center is one of the biggest in Europe. Within a large panel of sectors Aerospace, Banking, Energy, Manufacturing, ... you will have the chance to move across cybersecurity domains for several kind of customers.







What are the activities ?





- Design Detection and Reaction platform (SIEM, Ticketing tools, Virtual Environments...)



- Support business solution to implement cybersecurity detection & reaction



-Customization of SOC tools according to their needs



-Discover and test new tools for SOC improvment



-Support to SOC Analyst team for tools expertise



-Design and implement processes



-Task automation with Security Orchestration Automation & Response Tools







What are the evolutions & trainings ?





There is mobility across activities in the cybercenter but also different level of expertise and service leading. You can move across cybercenters in U.K. or Singapore or Germany. We define training plan including following training CISSP, CISM, SANS 504/508/511/526/572, RSA Security Analytics, IBM QRadar, Splunk Enterprise Security, Phantom







Profile



- Master Degree in IT

- You have at least 5 years of experience for this background

- You already built projects with development and system administration or network administration

- You already maintained projects with development and system or network administration

- You are focused to automate as much as possible everything.



Skills Expected:



- Strong Windows and Linux System Administration knowledge



- Python, Bash



- SIEM knowledge (Splunk or RSA SA or QRadar)



- Infrastructure architecture knowledge



- Network architecture knowledge



- Strong experience designing and implementing technical security solutions







Salaire : 65k€-80k€

Date annonce : 30/04/2021

Date de debut : 30/04/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...