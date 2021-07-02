SOC Analyst

juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber ​​represents one of its clients, a major player in the French cybersecurity landscape (but also beyond our borders), you will not be bored!



A reputation already well established on their positioning as Cyber ​​expert, however, they never rest on their laurels and continue to breathe new life into their offer thanks to partnerships, investments and R&D which propel them ever further.



Aware that the cybersecurity market is evolving at lightning speed, they know how to remain humble, take a step back, question themselves and adapt to new developments.





Why this job is key for cybersecurity ?



Security Operation Centers are in charge of collecting data, monitoring activities, detecting, analyzing and investigating suspicious events, reacting to defend the information system.



In this context, once a suspicious event (or a series of suspicious events) is detected, SOC Analysts perform an investigation to qualify the event (is it a proven attack, a proven security issue, or a false positive). In case of proven attack or security issue, the SOC Analysts will have to find the appropriate response to the security issue.



What is the work environment ?



As member of the Security Operation Center you will be part of the Cybersecurity Center Team. Your mission will alternate between SOC's customers onsite intervention and work in Cybersecurity Center.



The Cybersecurity Center is a 360° of all Cybersecurity skills (Governance, Risk, Audit, Compliance, Design, Data Science, Architecture, Integration, Operations). We cover all kinds of digital technologies (Microsoft, Linux, Clouds AWS Azure Google, Java Python .Net, TCP/IP SSL SSH S-MIME, Ansible Terraform, Spark Hadoop Splunk ELK, Docker VMWare OpenStack, Machine Learning, GIT ....). With around 200 people experts in several Cybersecurity domains for around 20 customers the Cybersecurity Center of Toulouse is one of the biggest in Europe. Within a large panel of sectors Aerospace, Banking, Energy, Manufacturing, ... you will have the chance to move across cybersecurity domains for several kind of customers.





What are the activities ?



-Respond to Security Incidents by collecting, analyzing, preserving digital evidence and ensure that incidents are recorded and tracked



-Provide security recommandations



-Improve SOC (Alerts, reports, templates, automation scripts, threat hunting...)



-Continuous digital watch to be aware of attacks trends





What are the evolutions & trainings ?





There is mobility across activities in the cybercenter but also different level of expertise and service leading. You can move across cybercenters in U.K. or Singapore or Germany. We define training plan including following training: CISSP, CISM, SANS 504/508/511/526/572, Certified Ethical Hacker, Splunk Enterprise Security...







Profile



- Master Degree in IT

- You have at least 5 years of experience for this background

- Experience with various SOC tools (SIEM: Splunk/RSA SA/QRadar, Wireshark, malware sandboxes...)

- Knowledge of attackers tactics, techniques, procedures

- Knowledge of common attack vectors and vulnerabilites

- Knowledge of network security technologies and logs formats

- Knowledge of one scripting language for automation and complex searches







France Toulouse Occitanie SIEM SOC Security-operations-center security analyst security-analyst analyste-sécurité analyste-soc soc-analyst SIRH Saas Solution-as-a-software Cybersécurité Cybersecurity Security-analyst-L2 Analyste-sécurité-N2 SOC-ANALYST Analyste-sécurité Security-analyst SOC security-operations-center logs threat-intelligence osint misp the-hive oswap incident-response vulnerabilities vulnérabilités cyberdefense seurité-offensive hacking ethical-hacking Risk-assesment risk-management security-architecture security-developement Incident-management Forensics Investigations Insurance Sécurité-des-SI RSSI Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense- Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy









Salaire : 50k€-70k€

Date annonce : 02/07/2021

Date de debut : 02/07/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...