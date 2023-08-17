SIOS Technology Announces Partnership with ACP IT Solutions

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

SIOS Technology Corp., announced it has partnered with ACP IT Solutions GmbH Dresden that supports customers throughout Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in the provision and development of IT infrastructure solutions. ACP IT will provide software distribution services for SIOS DataKeeper and SIOS LifeKeeper products as well as level 1 support services in German for those products to its customers to help them achieve high availability for applications, databases and file storage both on-premises data centers and in the cloud.

In addition to cloud computing and software development, ACP IT Solutions focuses on consulting, planning and developing CRM solutions and providing high availability for business-critical applications. They work with large and medium-sized companies from a wide range of industries, including: energy, financial services, food wholesale and retail, engineering, healthcare and many more.

As a SIOS Technology partner, ACP IT Solutions will harness the power of SIOS software and provide comprehensive support ensuring seamless integration with customers’ existing infrastructure. SIOS Technology delivers failover clustering software that protects critical applications, databases, and ERPs such as SQL Server, SAP HANA, Oracle, MaxDB and CAS genesisWorld from downtime and disasters.