SIEM Engineer

novembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Engage with the customer as the technical engineer onsite for all aspects of the client's platform

Assigned customer areas to support where in conjunction with the client's Support team will ensure customer satisfaction long term

Support seminars and trade shows

Engage with newly signed enterprise customers as a Subject Matter Expert to implement the system.

Support the Security Analytics Platform onsite for Federal customers. Implementation activities include installation, configuration, troubleshooting, customization, testing, and documentation.

Provide technical expertise and real-life experience in developing new customer use cases, designs, proof of concepts and implementation

Drive high levels of customer satisfaction

REQUIRED: Currently hold an active Top Secret SCI clearance

5+ Years of successful security engineering experience

Work in the Behavior

DescriptionOur client provides the Next Generation Security and Information Event Management (SIEM) solution. As a recognized leader in the SIEM industry, our client helps some of largest organizations globally to detect sophisticated cyberattacks and rapidly respond to these attacks within minutes. With the client's SNYPR platform, organizations can collect billions of events each day and analyze them in near real time to detect advanced persistent threats (APTs), insider threats, privilege account misuses and online fraud.Our client pioneered the User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) market and holds patents in the use of behavioral algorithms to detect malicious activities. The client's SNYPR platform is built on big data Hadoop technologies and is infinitely scalable. Our platform is used by some of the largest organizations in the financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and federal sectors.Job Summary:Our client, the market leader in Security Analytics, has a critical need for a self-starting, highly motivated Security Engineer who can help provide the client's technology to our unique Federal customers. We are looking for a security professional that is eager and willing to support the field of behavioral analytics.The role will demand interaction with large enterprises at Security Operations/Threat Analysis teams within the Security Operations Center (SOC) and Counterintelligence Teams that focus on Insider Threats. This individual will also work well with their extended Federal team as well as with Field teams on the commercial territory. The successful candidate will be results and team oriented, possess strong technical skills, combined with a proven ability to articulate, demonstrate, and support the use of security analytics such as behavior analysis and other advanced signature-less threat detection techniques.Responsibilities:Qualifications:

Salaire : 180000

Date annonce : 03/11/2021

Date de debut : 03/11/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...