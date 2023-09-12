SECNAP’s Latest Innovation, CloudJacketXiTM – Comprehensive Cybersecurity Protection for SMBs to Mid-Market Enterprises

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

CloudJacketXi delivers XDR, EDR, SIEM, MDR, and NDR functionalities for a complete solution that incorporates real-time monitoring and proactive threat hunting by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC).

CloudJacketXi safeguards against malware, command and control, ransomware, data breaches, unauthorized access, common vulnerabilities and exposures, misconfigurations, and various other attack vectors. Its eXtended intelligence engine alleviates alert fatigue often experienced by IT teams, allowing them to shift their attention back to business enablement instead of perpetually reviewing and responding to a deluge of cybersecurity alerts.

SECNAP’s platform collects vital data from a myriad of sources, which is then analyzed through its proprietary analysis engine and assessed by its U.S.-based SOC team, ensuring rapid identification and response to security incidents.

CloudJacketXi is immediately available to SMBs and Mid-Market Enterprises that handle their own security operations, and MSPs can begin providing this solution as soon as they become a SECNAP channel partner.

The solution can be offered in conjunction with SECNAP’s broader MSSP services, such as security assessments and penetration testing.