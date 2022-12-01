SANS Institute Wins Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year at Future Security Awards 2022

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute was awarded ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’ at tahawultech.com’s Future Security Awards 2022, organized by CPI Media Group. The Future Security Awards honours industry visionaries who are dedicated to building a cyber-secure future and acclaim the best security minds and projects in the region.

As one of the most trusted and, currently, the largest provider of cybersecurity training worldwide, SANS Institute maintains an ongoing mission to educate and empower individuals with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to make the world more secure.