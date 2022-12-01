SANS Institute Wins Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year at Future Security Awards 2022
November 2022 by Marc Jacob
SANS Institute was awarded ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’ at tahawultech.com’s Future Security Awards 2022, organized by CPI Media Group. The Future Security Awards honours industry visionaries who are dedicated to building a cyber-secure future and acclaim the best security minds and projects in the region.
As one of the most trusted and, currently, the largest provider of cybersecurity training worldwide, SANS Institute maintains an ongoing mission to educate and empower individuals with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to make the world more secure.
SANS Institute offers over 60 training courses in multiple interactive formats for different schedules, budgets, and learning styles. At SANS In-Person training events, participants can practice their skills in a hands-on, focused, and immersive lab environment and leverage opportunities to network with fellow cybersecurity professionals. With the online OnDemand platform, participants can access courses anytime and from anywhere, allowing flexibility and convenience. Live Online further solves the costs and effort that come with travelling, giving participants the ability to attend scheduled, live interactive streaming sessions led by SANS instructors. To further accommodate students, SANS runs hybrid training combining the In-Person and Live Online format, allowing students to create a flexible schedule at their convenience.