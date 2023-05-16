ReliaQuest acquires agent software and engineering assets from EclecticIQ

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, announced the acquisition of agent software assets and the associated engineering team from EclecticIQ.

This acquisition will add both speed and capability to GreyMatter’s rapidly growing list of bilateral integrations for greater automation of detection, investigation, and response. With more than 80 integrations today, this will not only enhance the capability of the current integrations but allow ReliaQuest to rapidly grow new integrations, quickly responding to new and emerging technologies.

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in the Netherlands, privately held EclecticIQ is a leading European cybersecurity vendor operating globally. The company has recently been named as one of 10 ‘European defense tech start-ups to watch’ by the European VC community.