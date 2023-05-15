ReliaQuest Launches GreyMatter Mobile App

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced the ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App. The app accelerates incident response by notifying security operations practitioners about urgent incidents, providing a record of past incidents, and facilitating faster and easier incident investigation and resolution.

In today’s fast-paced world, security teams must be agile and ready to handle security challenges anytime and anywhere. Their work demands that they remain ever vigilant, whether in the office or offsite. With the GreyMatter Mobile App, customers are enabled to be notified faster, collaborate easier, and respond faster than ever before.

The GreyMatter Mobile App empowers customers to easily analyze and resolve alerts, saving them valuable time and effort. Features include:

• Access information on the go: Push notifications alert customers to new and urgent incidents along with relevant context and detailed analysis so analysts can quickly understand the potential impact without having to open their laptops.

• Faster alert resolution: Analyze and resolve alerts in minutes. The mobile app frees time so analysts can focus on more productive work.

• Real-time status updates on cybersecurity incidents: Security teams can monitor the status of all incidents and collaborate across their teams and with ReliaQuest, enabling more informed communication with other business leaders.

The ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App is available to all GreyMatter customers and supports both iOS and Android devices.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a security operations platform built on an open XDR architecture designed to help security teams increase visibility, reduce complexity, and manage risk across their security tools, including on-premises, clouds, networks, and endpoints. On average, GreyMatter customers see up to a 70% reduction in alert noise in the first year.