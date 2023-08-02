ReliaQuest Advances Cybersecurity Capabilities for Global Enterprises through partnership with Google Cloud

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced it is partnering with Google Cloud to enhance cybersecurity for global enterprises. As a Chronicle partner, ReliaQuest is a valuable extension of the Google Chronicle team, providing solutions that meet enterprises’ unique business needs. Through this partnership, ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter Security Operations Platform will integrate with Google Cloud’s Chronicle Modern Security Operations solution to provide customers with a comprehensive, cloud-native solution for threat detection, investigation and response.

ReliaQuest’s industry-leading, cloud-native security operations platform, GreyMatter, leverages artificial intelligence, and automation to enable organizations to centralize and streamline their security operations, enhancing threat detection, threat hunting, investigation and response. By integrating GreyMatter with Google Cloud’s Chronicle, customers will benefit from enhanced visibility, advanced analytics, and accelerated incident response.

ReliaQuest is committed to driving innovation and delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. By combining its expertise and resources with Google Cloud, organizations globally are empowered to take a more proactive stance, amid the ever-evolving threat landscape.