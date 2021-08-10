Regional Sales Manager

août 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Job description

As a Regional Sales Manager (RSM) for the UK & Ireland Sales team, you will plan and manage all the sales related activities focused on the Data Protection products and solutions specifically with medium-large sized enterprise customers within the UK&I market. You will build and develop new key business relationships, managing all aspects of the sales process with the end customer, focusing on new name opportunities and developing existing business contacts. This is a predominantly a net-net, new business hunter role. You will work in conjunction with channel partners to deliver sales and business objectives.

Daily activities include:

· You will plan and prioritise sales activities and customer contact towards maximising sales and achieving agreed business targets

· You will develop a high-profile presence within the targeted accounts and be seen as a trusted advisor

· You will establish strong, long term strategic relationships with key customers within the targeted accounts

· You will manage the business relationship with all accounts, expanding current sales and identifying / mitigating risks to achieving successful sales.

· You will identify, investigate, cultivate and close high-vales sales opportunities with “new name” customers

· You will establish and develop key relationships with Systems Integrators / channel partner sales teams to ensure the effective and efficient closing of sales opportunities.

· You will maintain an accurate customer and prospect database, utilising appropriate marketing tools to generate new business leads.

· You will accurately monitor and report business activity / opportunities in a timely manner

· You will mobilise and motivate other internal resources available (pre-sales, product management, inside sales, sales management) to support you in closing business opportunities

· You will regularly expand your knowledge and understanding of the company's products / solutions through online and classroom training

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

· To succeed at this job, you must have

o a proven track record of success selling Data Protection solutions, ideally in a cyber security environment

o technical awareness / proficiency in IT and cyber security solutions

o an ability to communicate and articulate the Company's vision and benefits to customers

o excellent organization and planning skills with drive to effectively implement the plans

· You must be fluent in English, ideally with a working knowledge of another European language

· They would like someone to join their team who is result driven, focused and capable of successfully managing multiple business relationships and sales opportunities.

· You need to be educated to degree level, ideally with a business / IT related qualification.

· My client is looking for someone with 10+ years of experience in Sales / Business Development, ideally in a cyber security or related area.

Reference ID: 1154223

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £150,000.00-£180,000.00 per year



Salaire : 180k

Date annonce : 10/08/2021

Date de debut : 10/08/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...