Regional Sales Director - MQ Cyber leading vendor - US/Remote

Elitecyber's vendor sales practice is currently partnered with a MQ leading cyber company looking for a growth hire for a regional sales director. This is role is responsible for leading a world class enterprise sales team in the US and this person must have a proven track record in selling enterprise SaaS solutions to c-level stakeholders to Fortune 50 companies.



Responsibilities

· Recruit, onboard, coach and retain an all-star sales team, while pairing business and revenue objectives with appropriate growth initiatives.

· Experience selling XDR, EDR, MDR,SOAR, UEBA or SIEM solutions

· Develop and coach a specialist team of expert sellers to meet the highest standards of sales process and success.

· Consistently deliver revenue targets – ensuring company revenue goals, and objectives are achieved quarter over quarter and year over year.

· Accurately forecast quarterly, and annual revenue numbers for assigned region, dedication to the number and to deadlines.

· Direct sales activities, prioritize efforts, and hold the team accountable for building pipeline and executing each phase of the sales cycle.

· Coach and mentor sales team to uncover customer needs, develop champions, present specific use cases, demonstrate the differentiated value of their products and services, and negotiate favorable pricing and terms by selling value and return on investment.

· Work as a team for the most efficient use and deployment of resources; collaborate with sales engineering, channels/alliances, professional services, product, legal, marketing, and engineering teams to create a seamless customer experience.



Requirements

· 5+ years' experience building and leading front-line sales teams; ability to grow and scale upward with the company; second line management experience a plus.

· 5+ yrs experience successfully selling SaaS and/or subscription-based software as an individual contributor is required.

· In-depth knowledge of the monitoring space, microservices, and AWS/GCP/Azure (preferred).

· Track record of consistently meeting/exceeding sales quotas personally and as a sales leader.

· Excellent leadership and influencing skills; ability to build strong business partnerships both outside, and within the organization.

· Highly professional persona and polished demeanor, with strong verbal/written communication and presentation skills; effective at delivering executive level presentations.

· Success adapting in fast-growing and changing environments

· You are an effective communicator and inspiring leader, your team's success is your motivation, you love to coach and have impeccable leadership skills; people want to follow you!

Salaire : $400K OTE

Date annonce : 15/12/2021

Date de debut : 15/12/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...