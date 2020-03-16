Red Teamer

mars 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

x2 RED TEAMERS wanted to join our busy growing team!!!

We are looking for the right individuals to engage in top tier red teaming, STAR & CBEST work.



The attributes possessed by successful candidates include:

The ability to perform under pressure – we have to outfox and outrun the blue team!



A willingness to occasionally work unsociable working hours – attackers don't just work 9-5 and sometimes we need to replicate that!

Strong knowledge of the cyber kill chain and common tactics, techniques and procedures often employed by a variety of threat actors.

A good understanding of how a typical blue team operates.

You will be enthusiastic and able to work well within a high performing team as well as perform to a high standard autonomously.

#

You need to be able to lead complex engagements and communicate externally at the highest levels.

You will have an in depth understanding of risk.

The ability to write and deliver high quality reports.

A thirst for research and being at the cutting edge of the industry.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Of course, wider security abilities and experience are extremely important. The following illustrate the type background we're looking for, although we're very pragmatic in our assessments:

1+ years of red team testing.

5+ years of infrastructure penetration testing.

CREST CCSAS.



Offensive Security (e.g. OSCP, OSCE), SANS and other recognized industry training and certification is appreciated but not required.

Able to obtain security clearance

In depth knowledge and understanding of common C2 frameworks (e.g. Cobalt Strike, PoshC2, Empire).

Ability to work with exploits and vulnerabilities.

Exploit creation, skills with scripting, vulnerability analysis and reverse engineering.

Experience working with and against many security products, ranging from perimeter security to endpoint protection tools.

An in depth level of knowledge of Windows exploitation and Active Directory.

Salaire : 55/65K

Date annonce : 16/03/2020

Date de debut : 16/03/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...