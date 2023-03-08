Red Helix has appointed Marion Stewart as CEO

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Red Helix has appointed Marion Stewart as CEO to lead the next phase of growth Established in 1984, Red Helix provides solutions and services to improve on-premise and cloud application performance and cyber-security for major UK organisations.

Marion, who is currently the Deputy CEO/COO, will take over from current CEO John Carson from 1 January 2023. Since her arrival at the firm in late 2021, she has led a number of major initiatives including the business’ re-brand from Phoenix Datacom to Red Helix, developed the managed services for enterprise customers, and supporting the board in building the growth strategy of the company following investment from mid-market private equity investor LDC.

Before joining Red Helix, Marion Stewart held various senior roles in the technology sector, including C-suite roles at Savvis, Alternative Networks, Daisy and Pulsant, where she led successful transformation initiatives and acquisition integrations, supporting business scale up under private equity investment.

The current CEO, John Carson, will continue in an advisory capacity until the end of March 2022, enabling a transition period, before retiring. John Carson has spent over 20 years building the Red Helix business and lead the LDC-backed management buyout of the business in 2021.