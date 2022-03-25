Recruitment Consultant - Cyber Security

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Cyber Security - Recruitment ConsultantAre you a Recruitment Consultant looking to take a step up in your career or looking to enter the Recruitment market?EliteCyber Group is a market leader in the highly lucrative Cyber Security industry. Since opening our first office in 2015 we have experienced unparalleled global success.As a result, we now have offices in London, Newcastle and Leeds. We are seeking to appoint Recruitment Consultants at all levels to exceed their previous success in a highly rewarding, competitive environment.EliteCyber Group is offering you the opportunity to join one of the most successful and fast-growing Recruitment companies.EliteCyber Group is part of Recruitment Entrepreneur, the fastest growing recruitment business in Europe and the UK backed by James Caan CBA.What We Offer a Recruitment ConsultantWhat The Role of a Recruitment Consultant InvolvesWhat We Require from a Recruitment ConsultantOur Incentives IncludeThis vacancy is for a permanent, full-time role based in Leeds. Applicants must have legal authorisation to live and work in the UK.EliteCyber is an equal opportunities employer that values a diverse workforce and the contribution each individual makes. We are committed to promoting equality and diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.

