Recruitment Consultant - Cyber Security
mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
Cyber Security - Recruitment Consultant Are you a Recruitment Consultant looking to take a step up in your career or looking to enter the Recruitment market ? EliteCyber Group is a market leade...
Cyber Security - Recruitment Consultant
Are you a Recruitment Consultant looking to take a step up in your career or looking to enter the Recruitment market?
EliteCyber Group is a market leader in the highly lucrative Cyber Security industry. Since opening our first office in 2015 we have experienced unparalleled global success.
As a result, we now have offices in London, Newcastle and Leeds. We are seeking to appoint Recruitment Consultants at all levels to exceed their previous success in a highly rewarding, competitive environment.
EliteCyber Group is offering you the opportunity to join one of the most successful and fast-growing Recruitment companies.
EliteCyber Group is part of Recruitment Entrepreneur, the fastest growing recruitment business in Europe and the UK backed by James Caan CBA.
What We Offer a Recruitment Consultant
What The Role of a Recruitment Consultant Involves
What We Require from a Recruitment Consultant
Our Incentives Include
This vacancy is for a permanent, full-time role based in Leeds. Applicants must have legal authorisation to live and work in the UK.
EliteCyber is an equal opportunities employer that values a diverse workforce and the contribution each individual makes. We are committed to promoting equality and diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.
Are you a Recruitment Consultant looking to take a step up in your career or looking to enter the Recruitment market?
EliteCyber Group is a market leader in the highly lucrative Cyber Security industry. Since opening our first office in 2015 we have experienced unparalleled global success.
As a result, we now have offices in London, Newcastle and Leeds. We are seeking to appoint Recruitment Consultants at all levels to exceed their previous success in a highly rewarding, competitive environment.
EliteCyber Group is offering you the opportunity to join one of the most successful and fast-growing Recruitment companies.
EliteCyber Group is part of Recruitment Entrepreneur, the fastest growing recruitment business in Europe and the UK backed by James Caan CBA.
What We Offer a Recruitment Consultant
- Industry-leading OTE
- Full training and career progression plan
- A unique culture
- Target-based incentives and frequent rewards
- Competitive salary from £20,000 to £30,00 plus bonus
What The Role of a Recruitment Consultant Involves
- Business development to build and establish new professional relationships
- Selling and negotiation on multiple levels
- Candidate resourcing
- Managing the full recruitment process
What We Require from a Recruitment Consultant
- Confidence, resilience and perseverance
- A desire to succeed
- Willing to learn
- An entrepreneurial way of thinking
Our Incentives Include
- 5* international trips and vacations
- Attendance at prestigious industry conferences around the world
- Monthly company social event and fine dining experience
- VIP hospitality treatment at cultural events
This vacancy is for a permanent, full-time role based in Leeds. Applicants must have legal authorisation to live and work in the UK.
EliteCyber is an equal opportunities employer that values a diverse workforce and the contribution each individual makes. We are committed to promoting equality and diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.
Salaire : 20,000 to 30,000
Date annonce : 25/03/2022
Date de debut : 25/03/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
Tweeter