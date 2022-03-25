Rechercher
Recruitment Consultant - Cyber Security

mars 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Cyber Security - Recruitment Consultant Are you a Recruitment Consultant looking to take a step up in your career or looking to enter the Recruitment market ? EliteCyber Group is a market leade...

Cyber Security - Recruitment Consultant
Are you a Recruitment Consultant looking to take a step up in your career or looking to enter the Recruitment market?
  
EliteCyber Group is a market leader in the highly lucrative Cyber Security industry. Since opening our first office in 2015 we have experienced unparalleled global success.
  
As a result, we now have offices in London, Newcastle and Leeds. We are seeking to appoint Recruitment Consultants at all levels to exceed their previous success in a highly rewarding, competitive environment.
  
EliteCyber Group is offering you the opportunity to join one of the most successful and fast-growing Recruitment companies.
  
EliteCyber Group is part of Recruitment Entrepreneur, the fastest growing recruitment business in Europe and the UK backed by James Caan CBA. 
  
What We Offer a Recruitment Consultant
  
  • Industry-leading OTE
  • Full training and career progression plan
  • A unique culture
  • Target-based incentives and frequent rewards
  • Competitive salary from £20,000 to £30,00 plus bonus
  
  
What The Role of a Recruitment Consultant Involves
  
  • Business development to build and establish new professional relationships
  • Selling and negotiation on multiple levels
  • Candidate resourcing
  • Managing the full recruitment process
  
What We Require from a Recruitment Consultant
  
  • Confidence, resilience and perseverance
  • A desire to succeed
  • Willing to learn
  • An entrepreneurial way of thinking
  
Our Incentives Include
  
  • 5* international trips and vacations
  • Attendance at prestigious industry conferences around the world
  • Monthly company social event and fine dining experience
  • VIP hospitality treatment at cultural events
  
This vacancy is for a permanent, full-time role based in Leeds. Applicants must have legal authorisation to live and work in the UK.
  
EliteCyber is an equal opportunities employer that values a diverse workforce and the contribution each individual makes. We are committed to promoting equality and diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.
  

Salaire : 20,000 to 30,000

Date annonce : 25/03/2022

Date de debut : 25/03/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


