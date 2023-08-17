Radiflow and CyCraft Join Forces

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow, creator of the industry-leading CIARA OT cybersecurity platform, has announced a strategic partnership with CyCraft from Taiwan, the Generative AI Detection, Investigation, and Response leader in nation-state-sponsored APTs.

This partnership leverages more than 20 years of real-world threat intelligence from both East and West. By harnessing the power of Generative AI, this partnership unlocks untapped, unlimited detection and response capabilities for enterprise customers, MSSPs, and MDRs against increasingly sophisticated attacks targeting OT assets.

CISOs today are up against an evolving range of attacks, and their network devices, burdened with outdated and end-of-life software, are often left exposed. Further exacerbating the problem, these devices cannot be taken offline for critical upgrades or security patches, leaving them exposed to a range of threats including both zero-day and publicly known attacks.

Many of these intrusions can be traced back to theft of credentials or other network penetration techniques that result in a significant loss of data or ransomware that leads to a total lockout.

To address these issues, Radiflow entered this partnership to integrate extended network monitoring to the endpoints, leveraging CyCraft’s advanced threat hunting and investigation capabilities to real-time contain breach impact and stop repeat attacks. The strategic partnership ensures end users can refer to a single pane of glass without 3rd party integration work which often adds friction to deployment and operation.

Radiflow’s collaboration with CyCraft is a new addition to its impressive roster of integrations that includes Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks’ Firewalls, as well as the Cisco ICE Network Access Control (NAC) solution. These collaborative efforts serve as a testament to Radiflow’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and effective OT cybersecurity solution.

An overlooked but critical use case for the CISOs and their boards is to anticipate regulators raising the bar. We are seeing behind-the-scenes regulatory breach investigations demand evidence-backed incident response in minutes, not days. This emerging need for near real-time, root cause analysis serves as the bedrock for innovation this partnership brings to the market.