Rackspace Technology Works with Moody’s Analytics to Analyze Data from 400 million Firms and Deliver Improved Risk Profile Offerings and Products

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced its partnership with global financial intelligence services company, Moody’s Analytics. The partnership aimed to help Moody’s Analytics manage datasets involving 400 million firms to empower the financial firm to improve their existing risk profile offering and bring new competitive services to their clients.

Moody’s Analytics is a globally integrated risk assessment firm that empowers business leaders to make better and faster data-driven decisions through insights and analytical solutions. The firm acquired one of the largest providers of private financial statements with data from over 400 million firms with more than 20 years of credit history. Thus, Moody’s sought a solution to improve their data management system and provide their clients with a rating or probability of defaulting score, enabling better risk assessment and better investment decisions.

Limited by their traditional data platform, Moody’s Analytics realized that they needed to do more with their data. These ranged from enhancing existing operational processes, to deriving insights for a competitive advantage and improving products and services for existing clients.

The Rackspace Elastic Engineering (REE) team was deployed to deliver ongoing innovation, modernization, and transformation on a 24/7 basis and worked with Moody’s Analytics to understand the key data sources, challenges, and the opportunities to extract actionable insights and metrics from Moody’s database. Subsequently, Rackspace Technology designed a cloud-native solution with ETL processes for Moody’s Analytics. This migration to AWS enabled Moody’s Analytics to categorize each of the 400 million firms and define their probability of default on a daily basis within four hours.

Moody’s Analytics required such scalability to empower their clients to identify the best-in-class entities and portfolios to partner and invest in. The financial firm was also able to soft launch the Peer Aggregation Engine, an amplified version of their backend analytics system to enable Moody’s clients to receive actionable insights and metrics on a regular basis.