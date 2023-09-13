Rechercher
Rackspace Technology Taps Palo Alto Networks for Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions Strengthening customers’ ability to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced that they have chosen Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes, helping customers stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

With a comprehensive range of services, customers can now protect their network across HQ and branch devices, remote applications, data centers, and the public cloud – all with best-of-breed security solutions. Combining Palo Alto Networks industry-leading Strata Next-Generation Firewalls and Cloud-Delivered Security Services with Rackspace Technology’s expertise in multicloud computing and security operations will enable organizations to:
• Protect their data and applications from advanced threats, including ransomware, malware, and data breaches.
• Simplify their security architecture and operations.
• Accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation.


