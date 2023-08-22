Rackspace Technology® announced a new professional service migration offer

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced a new professional service migration offer, Rackspace Technology Drives Accelerated Cloud Migration to Google Cloud. The joint offer delivers a direct engagement with experts from Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud, aiming to provide an innovative and efficient solution for businesses to seamlessly migrate their virtual machines to Google Cloud, creating an unparalleled migration experience in the industry.

This unique team approach to fast and successful VM Migrations is designed and constructed by leveraging Google Cloud landing zones, a foundational blueprint for Google Cloud adoption that lays a framework for configuration to help organizations utilize Google Cloud services for business needs. With Rackspace and Google Cloud’s combined technology expertise and cloud modernization experience, there are more significant benefits than traditional migration engagements. Leveraging the best tools and processes from both organizations, the seamless migration experience provided by this joint engagement sets customers up for success post-migration.

Rackspace’s longstanding partnership with Google Cloud and the recent recognition as a Leader in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2023 report further solidifies the credibility and excellence of Rackspace’s cloud solutions. ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.