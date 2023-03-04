Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category for the Global, Americas, and EMEA regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 4Q 2022 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 80th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

Rackspace Technology introduced timely new product and service offerings that help customers get the most out of their cloud investment. The Rackspace Technology Elastic Engineering model is gaining fast adoption and was expanded to several new areas. In addition, the company launched Rackspace Data Freedom, a new storage service based on robust Rackspace-developed technology that helps customers manage their costs across multiple cloud platforms.

Rackspace Technology’s inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Rackspace Technology continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for multicloud services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”