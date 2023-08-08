Rackspace Launches Hosted Private Cloud Generative AI Solution Architecture

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to deliver a series of full-stack solutions with technical expertise and pre-built tools based on Dell infrastructure and NVIDIA software. Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) is dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of AI and data solutions in enterprises across all industries, and through this collaboration, Dell Generative AI Solutions will be powered.

The relationship represents a simplified way to deploy and manage private cloud enterprise AI solutions positioned to be scalable for growth. The solution can be deployed and managed at an "AI-ready" Rackspace data center within Rackspace’s global footprint or on-customer premises, so customers can focus on innovation and take advantage of cloud adjacency and performance.

For more than 20 years, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies have developed an alliance that delivers real business results for customers, combining best-in-class cloud and infrastructure services and best-in-class technologies. The collaboration is grounded in mutual market strategies, alignment, and accessibility. The companies approach customer engagements from an outcome-based perspective, helping customers identify what they need today and what they will need in the future. Through the alliance, the companies’ joint development efforts are improving efficiencies, driving down costs, and reducing errors, helping improve time-to-market so customers receive superior solutions that leverage the latest innovations.

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA simplifies enterprise generative AI deployments with a tested combination of NVIDIA hardware and software, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the enterprise-grade software that powers the NVIDIA AI platform, all available from Dell. This platform delivers the power to convert enterprise data into smarter, higher-value outcomes. NVIDIA NeMo, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite, is an end-to-end framework that enables organizations to train, customize, and deploy generative AI models. These solutions will help companies quickly deploy customized AI applications that drive trusted decisions from their own data to grow and scale their businesses. FAIR uses Dell’s Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA and is another example of Rackspace’s commitment to innovation provided with world-class support.

Last year, Rackspace joined the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services program to help customers leverage the power of the NVIDIA DGX platform without needing in-house infrastructure management. The generative AI collaboration provides another opportunity for customers to incubate and industrialize AI use cases on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs hosted in Rackspace data centers to help customers move rapidly from early experimentation to real-world production use.

Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified more than 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe. FAIR provides three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of AI:

● FAIR Ideate: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.

● FAIR Incubate: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise’s first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.

● FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and distributed cloud infrastructure for continuous improvement.