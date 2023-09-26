Qumulo Expands Strategic Relationship with Fujitsu to Help EMEA Customers Scale Anywhere

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Qumulo announced it has built its strategic relationship with Fujitsu to provide customers with more options to deploy their joint solution. Qumulo® is now available on the new NVMe-based hybrid nodes on Fujitsu’s PRIMERGY platform that deliver the performance of flash storage at the price of disk. Qumulo’s file system delivers real-time visibility, scale, and control of data across on-premises and cloud, even at a granular level, allowing easy system configuration and performance management.

Specifically designed for hybrid environments spanning the data center, private and public clouds, Qumulo makes it possible for users to share information, while supporting multiple storage protocols that enable data consolidation. This allows for easier management of data in hybrid environments and provides the ability to absorb unpredictable, unstructured data growth and cope with data demands from increasing numbers of applications, both on and off the cloud.

Joint Qumulo and Fujitsu customers include Imelda Hospital in Belgium and Portalliance in France. For Imelda Hospital providing quality care to thousands of patients a year is possible through the staff’s strong teamwork and training plus utilizing the latest techniques and technology. The hospital offers the most modern medical scanning and imaging technology available, and this generates significant amounts of unstructured data. When the hospital’s storage capacity demands for its Agfa Enterprise Imaging system became a network performance and budgetary concern, they turned to Fujitsu and Qumulo. Imelda also needed a backup copy of the data for cloud disaster recovery reasons, plus an option that prepared them for the cloud.

“We made a huge gain in the speed of our system. We have been able to tune our system, really improve it. The doctors are happy too. Usually you won’t hear a word from a doctor who is satisfied. Since the migration we have received nothing but positive feedback for the gain in speed.” said Kim Buts, IT Systems Team Lead at Imelda Hospital.

The Qumulo file data platform rapidly scales to support tens of billions of files, and the cloud-native file system allows for workloads to be seamlessly transitioned to the public cloud. This means customers can extend short-term computing power beyond their on-premises or hosted capabilities to manage spikes in demand, as well as providing remote collaborators with instant access to data. Businesses can also easily run microservices that leverage cloud data, via APIs enabling application-level access.