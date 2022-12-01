Promodag Announces V14 of Award-Winning Microsoft Exchange Reporting Software with Fully Secure Authentication to Office 365

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Promodag SAS Promodag announces the release of version 14 of its award-winning software Promodag Reports for Exchange Server and Office 365. A major highlight of this major release is the implementation of a certificate-based authentication method to Exchange Online and SharePoint Online to ensure a seamless and fully secure authentication. The tool now accesses Office 365 through applications published in the Azure directory, and no longer through a user account.

Supporting a wide range of applications from compliance, traffic analysis or SLA reporting to chargeback and capacity planning, Promodag Reports is the preferred solution for Exchange administrators across the globe. Jacques Dagousset, founder and managing director at Promodag commented: "The user interface continues to evolve in response to requests for changes. Version 14 allows you to add a custom report to a batch via the contextual menu, to directly open the output folder of an exported report. It is also possible to classify emails to be excluded from reports based on their Subject line. Thus, the user can remove private messages or automatic replies, which should satisfy those who wish to produce reports on QWL and the Right to Disconnect".

In addition to the type of Office 365 licenses assigned to users, version 14 also introduces some significant new features. It is now possible to select mailboxes by their storage limits and last activity dates, and then export these attributes in CSV format. The export module has been improved and made even more convenient for the benefit of its many users, as the fields can now be reordered at will.

The reports are not left out: a new template to extract messages sent " on behalf " of a delegated mailbox in Office 365 is now available. The v.14 is able to filter and display the classification performed by Exchange Online on received messages (spam, virus/quarantine, and failed delivery).

The installation package delivers all the required components to make the product easier to implement. Finally, the application has been entirely rewritten in .NET 6 in order to prepare for future developments and improve performance while ensuring compatibility with the latest Microsoft technologies.

Version 14 of Promodag Reports is immediately available and can be downloaded as a fully functioning trial version at its website.