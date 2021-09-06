Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Product Manager - MQ Cyber Leader - US Remote

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Responsibilities Constant contribution and strategic planning for products and responsibility for its success and long-term business goals Being an expert on SIEM and security detection that trans...

Responsibilities
  • Constant contribution and strategic planning for products and responsibility for its success and long-term business goals
  • Being an expert on SIEM and security detection that translates into defining a world-class customer experience on our platform
  • Managing requirements and map those into prioritized backlog based on impact/value and level of effort
  • Working with Product Owners to implement and develop the company to market plan across all departments
  • Build an internal and external facing support material that outlines the features, benefits, and differentiations
  • Work cross functionally with sales, marketing, operations, engineering and other functional teams to ensure alignment
  • Strong communication skills required to liaise and communicate with both technical and non-technical professionals internally and externally.
  • Ownership of product performance management and analysis
  • Delivering powerful product demonstrations that highlight our competitive advantages
  • Develop KPIs that measures success and where to continue to invest

Qualifications
  • Expertise in SIEM
  • Proven ability to provide product management artifacts and deliverables such as roadmaps, product overviews, reports, backlog and documentation.
  • Solid understanding of the end-to-end information technology (IT) process, including architecture, design & engineering, implementation, and operations
  • Expert verbal and written communicator and forward-looking on trends/direction
  • 4+ years' experience managing a product or service
  • Experience Cloud Security and/or SaaS delivery models
  • Experience in Network, Host and Cloud Technologies
  • Experience working with Global Scrum teams
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to both capture customer use cases and influence others internally and externally
  • Able to determine viability of new products or services; Understands cross-functional requirements; Capable of writing and presenting a new product proposal

Salaire : $150,000-$220,000 USD

Date annonce : 06/09/2021

Date de debut : 06/09/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

PROGRAMME de la 12ème édition des GS DAYS - 4 novembre 2021 à Paris

    

Voir tous les évènements











Gatewatcher, solution cybersécurité | Sondes de détection d'intru
Solution cybersécurité | Sondes de détection d'intru


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 