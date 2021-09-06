Product Manager - MQ Cyber Leader - US Remote
Qualifications
- Constant contribution and strategic planning for products and responsibility for its success and long-term business goals
- Being an expert on SIEM and security detection that translates into defining a world-class customer experience on our platform
- Managing requirements and map those into prioritized backlog based on impact/value and level of effort
- Working with Product Owners to implement and develop the company to market plan across all departments
- Build an internal and external facing support material that outlines the features, benefits, and differentiations
- Work cross functionally with sales, marketing, operations, engineering and other functional teams to ensure alignment
- Strong communication skills required to liaise and communicate with both technical and non-technical professionals internally and externally.
- Ownership of product performance management and analysis
- Delivering powerful product demonstrations that highlight our competitive advantages
- Develop KPIs that measures success and where to continue to invest
- Expertise in SIEM
- Proven ability to provide product management artifacts and deliverables such as roadmaps, product overviews, reports, backlog and documentation.
- Solid understanding of the end-to-end information technology (IT) process, including architecture, design & engineering, implementation, and operations
- Expert verbal and written communicator and forward-looking on trends/direction
- 4+ years' experience managing a product or service
- Experience Cloud Security and/or SaaS delivery models
- Experience in Network, Host and Cloud Technologies
- Experience working with Global Scrum teams
- Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to both capture customer use cases and influence others internally and externally
- Able to determine viability of new products or services; Understands cross-functional requirements; Capable of writing and presenting a new product proposal
