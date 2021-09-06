Product Manager
septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
Your responsibilities will include:
Qualifications
- Building a differentiated, prioritized product roadmap based upon market data, voice of customer, and long-term business goals
- Being an expert on SIEM and security detection that translates into defining a world-class customer experience on our platform
- Managing requirements and map those into prioritized backlog based on impact/value and level of effort
- Working with Product Owners to manage product backlog, including definition of epics, user stories, features and acceptance criteria
- Drive Sales Enablement, Marketing activities, and related outbound activities that drive our SIEM brand and re-enforce our leadership position
- Build an internal and external facing support material that outlines the features, benefits, and differentiations
- Work cross functionally with sales, marketing, operations, engineering and other functional teams to ensure alignment
- Delivering powerful product demonstrations that highlight our competitive advantages and how our solutions improve MTTD and MTTR
- Develop and manage a set of Metrics and KPIs that measures success and where to continue to invest
- SIEM / security Industry domain expert
- Expert verbal and written communicator
- Ability to be forward-looking on trends/direction
- Have 4+ years' experience with managing a product or service
- Experience Cloud Security and/or SaaS delivery models
- Experience in Network, Host and Cloud Technologies
- Experience working with Global Scrum teams
- Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to both capture customer use cases and influence others internally and externally
- Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority
- Able to determine viability of new products or services; Understands cross-functional requirements; Capable of writing and presenting a new product proposal.
- Ability to analyze quantitatively, problem-solve, and scope business requirements
- Ability to deliver initiatives from conception through completion
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and prioritize workloads.
- Ability to develop new ideas and creative solutions.
Salaire : $150,000-$220,000 USD
Date annonce : 06/09/2021
Date de debut : 06/09/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
