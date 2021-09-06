Rechercher
septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Product Manager

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Your responsibilities will include:
  • Building a differentiated, prioritized product roadmap based upon market data, voice of customer, and long-term business goals
  • Being an expert on SIEM and security detection that translates into defining a world-class customer experience on our platform
  • Managing requirements and map those into prioritized backlog based on impact/value and level of effort
  • Working with Product Owners to manage product backlog, including definition of epics, user stories, features and acceptance criteria
  • Drive Sales Enablement, Marketing activities, and related outbound activities that drive our SIEM brand and re-enforce our leadership position
  • Build an internal and external facing support material that outlines the features, benefits, and differentiations
  • Work cross functionally with sales, marketing, operations, engineering and other functional teams to ensure alignment
  • Delivering powerful product demonstrations that highlight our competitive advantages and how our solutions improve MTTD and MTTR
  • Develop and manage a set of Metrics and KPIs that measures success and where to continue to invest
  
Qualifications
  • SIEM / security Industry domain expert
  • Expert verbal and written communicator
  • Ability to be forward-looking on trends/direction
  • Have 4+ years' experience with managing a product or service
  • Experience Cloud Security and/or SaaS delivery models
  • Experience in Network, Host and Cloud Technologies
  • Experience working with Global Scrum teams
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to both capture customer use cases and influence others internally and externally
  • Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority
  • Able to determine viability of new products or services; Understands cross-functional requirements; Capable of writing and presenting a new product proposal.
  • Ability to analyze quantitatively, problem-solve, and scope business requirements
  • Ability to deliver initiatives from conception through completion
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines and prioritize workloads.
  • Ability to develop new ideas and creative solutions.

Salaire : $150,000-$220,000 USD

Date annonce : 06/09/2021

Date de debut : 06/09/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


