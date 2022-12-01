Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

GLOBAL SECURITY MAG

    

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Private Internet Access Launches Bug Bounty on BugCrowd

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Virtual private network (VPN) provider Private Internet Access (PIA) has announced the availability of a public bug bounty program on BugCrowd, offering up to $1,250 per bug, depending on the bug submission.

 

Providing a highly secure VPN service to users is critical in today’s online world. PIA’s bug bounty program reflects this, working with the valuable input of individuals acting in good faith to maintain a high standard of security and privacy for users, empowering them to go about their life online without fear or concern.

 

PIA’s bug bounty program will cover all aspects of the company’s infrastructure and applications, including its server architecture, platform and mobile applications, and website presence. The program uses the BugCrowd Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy to rank the different criticality levels of bugs uncovered. In line with this, PIA will offer different levels of bounty based on different levels of technical severity.

 

 

PIA’s new public bug bounty program will sit alongside the company’s existing vulnerability disclosure program. Across its programs, PIA will accept vulnerability disclosures from all sources, including independent security researchers, industry partners, vendors, customers, and consultants.

 


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 