Principal Security Strategist/Evangelist - Cloud Security Vendor - Germany

mars 2022

You will be expected to deliver technical vision, advantages and competitive differentiators to customers and partners. Walking through High-level strategic customers and aim to make the holistic values, the unique differentiators and the overall technical vision pervasive and well understood throughout EMEA region.

You will collect feedback and adopt experience from the market to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their solutions, while taking into account the specific needs of the region. Supporting strategic customers across the EMEA region, to understand their security roadmap, to learn from their experience with the firm, to validate how macro-trends apply to the various markets and verticals.

Distil and summarise this feedback to our Product Managers and Engineering. Responsible for elevating conversations to pitch the platform which encompasses holistic, business and technical advantages to help our customers maximise the value of the firm along their Digital Transformation journey.

Within EMEA region, you will focus on three main activities: discussions with our strategic customers about their security roadmap and the platform, to augment and elevate the perception of the holistic business advantages that we provide; attend events to amplify the voice of the firm across the region with speeches and panel debates; produce content to support the value proposition in specific contexts such as sales cycles, press, customer conversations, and more.

Bring your security domain expertise to demonstrate how the cloud security platform can be used to solve real-world security operations challenges – ranging from specific use cases (SIEM, EDR, Container security, Cloud security, Remote work) to integration with security frameworks to general security operations goals (metrics, training, collaboration)

Develop technical content in the form of blog posts, videos, whitepapers, decks, etc. that demonstrate security operations use cases for the cloud security platform

Act as the company evangelist, speaking at virtual and physical events as well as webinars, to promote cloud security, container security and the cloud platform

Engage with the firm's community members and customers to promote use cases and security best practices for getting maximum value from the platform, as well as solicit and facilitate new ideas for use cases.

It's a high level technical SME role sitting at the top hence at least 7 years of security hands on practitioner experience in cloud security, container security, SOC, EDR, Threat Intelligence, or related fields.

Previous experience with Cloud Security and container security plus the GRC implications for security solutions in the cloud is a huge plus.

The ability to structure and package technical security concepts in a manner that is attractive and easy to consume

Exceptional presentation, storytelling, and writing skills

Experience with a start-up environment and a love for working independently and executing at break-neck speeds, often with little guidance and hand-holding

Salaire : 150k to180k base (or 230k EUR OTE)

Date annonce : 03/03/2022

Date de debut : 03/03/2022

