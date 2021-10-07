Principal Security Pre-Sales Engineer - SIEM Vendor - Series D Vendor - US

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Principal Security Pre-Sales Engineer - North Central/Remote



EliteCyber's Vendor team is currently partnered with a Global Series D funded VC backed Cyber vendor seeking an experienced Senior Pre-Sales Security Engineer to support their newly built North Central Pre-Sales team.



Your Main Responsibilities

• Engage with sales teams and partner with customers to understand their needs, define requirements and demo the technical aspects of the platform

• Meet with prospective customers, to understand their technical requirements

• Plan and manage product proof of concept efforts

• Drive user adoption across a variety of use cases

• Help upskill new staff on the technical aspects of the platform and on cyber security in general



To Be Successful

• Strong programming background with advanced skills in Java, MySQL, Hadoop is preferred.

• Demonstrated success in a pre-sales or customer-facing role

• Exceptional written and verbal communication skills to collaborate with technical and non-technical personnel and clients.

• Be able to use learning objectives to achieve understanding



For more information please contact Sarah Robinson

Sarah.r@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : Up to $200k + bonus

Date annonce : 24/09/2021

Date de debut : 24/09/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...