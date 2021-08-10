Principal Security Pre-Sales Engineer - SIEM Vendor - Series D Vendor - US

août 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Principal Security Pre-Sales Engineer – Threat Intelligence - Series D Vendor - North Central/Remote



EliteCyber's Vendor team is currently partnered with a Global Series D funded VC backed Cyber vendor specialising in SIEM and XDR and seeking an experienced Senior Pre-Sales Security Engineer to support their newly built North Central Pre-Sales team.



Your Main Responsibilities

• Engage with sales teams and partner with customers to understand their needs, define requirements and demo the technical aspects of the platform

• Meet with prospective customers, to understand their technical requirements

• Plan and manage product proof of concept efforts

• Drive user adoption across a variety of use cases

• Help upskill new staff on the technical aspects of the platform and on cyber security in general

• Collaborate with the content team to produce multi-format content utilising various teaching methods; written, exercises, questions and gamification.





To Be Successful

• Experience in ethical hacking/pen testing, cyber security or threat intelligence

• Demonstrated success in a pre-sales or customer-facing role

• Exceptional written and verbal communication skills to collaborate with technical and non-technical personnel and clients.

• Be able to use learning objectives to achieve understanding

• Coding experience would be a plus (i.e. Python etc)



For more information please contact Anthony Sibayan:

Tel:07837770072

Email:Anthony.s@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : $170000 to £180000

Date annonce : 10/08/2021

Date de debut : 10/08/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...