Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Principal SIEM Delivery Manager

octobre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Job Responsibilities : Thoroughly understand the client’s ongoing security needs and assist the SOC Director to cover all client operational and strategic meetings Strong Ability to multi-task and h...

Job Responsibilities:
  • Thoroughly understand the client's ongoing security needs and assist the SOC Director to cover all client operational and strategic meetings
  • Strong Ability to multi-task and handle multiple projects
  • Ability to present and report up-to the executives to demonstrate product value 
  • Comfortable working for a dynamic technical organization with a fast-growing customer base
  • Familiarity with security operations, network monitoring, threat analysis and investigation response solutions
  • Ability to understand business problems and a passion for applying technology solutions, and leveraging technology trends, to deliver results
  • Excellent customer interaction, written & verbal communication skills
  • Willing to travel to visit prospects and customers, and to engage in onsite customer work when required
  
  
Qualifications
  • Demonstrated understanding of Information Security required. 
  • 3+ years of experience in a customer facing project/program delivery leadership role within professional services or consulting organization
  • Knowledge of Information Security and MySQL is a must
  • Excellent written and verbal communication, time management and organizational skills
  • Ability to work as a team player, with strong interpersonal and communication skills

Salaire : Up to $160k

Date annonce : 01/10/2021

Date de debut : 01/10/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

Jeudi 7 octobre 2021 à 11h00 CET - Webinaire Verizon - Network as a Service - NaaS : la simplification au service de la performance

    

Voir tous les évènements











Gatewatcher, solution cybersécurité | Sondes de détection d'intru
Solution cybersécurité | Sondes de détection d'intru


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 