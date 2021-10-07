Principal SIEM Delivery Manager
octobre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
Job Responsibilities : Thoroughly understand the client’s ongoing security needs and assist the SOC Director to cover all client operational and strategic meetings Strong Ability to multi-task and h...
Job Responsibilities:
Qualifications
- Thoroughly understand the client's ongoing security needs and assist the SOC Director to cover all client operational and strategic meetings
- Strong Ability to multi-task and handle multiple projects
- Ability to present and report up-to the executives to demonstrate product value
- Comfortable working for a dynamic technical organization with a fast-growing customer base
- Familiarity with security operations, network monitoring, threat analysis and investigation response solutions
- Ability to understand business problems and a passion for applying technology solutions, and leveraging technology trends, to deliver results
- Excellent customer interaction, written & verbal communication skills
- Willing to travel to visit prospects and customers, and to engage in onsite customer work when required
Qualifications
- Demonstrated understanding of Information Security required.
- 3+ years of experience in a customer facing project/program delivery leadership role within professional services or consulting organization
- Knowledge of Information Security and MySQL is a must
- Excellent written and verbal communication, time management and organizational skills
- Ability to work as a team player, with strong interpersonal and communication skills
Salaire : Up to $160k
Date annonce : 01/10/2021
Date de debut : 01/10/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
Tweeter