Pre-Sales Engineer - Spain & Portugal

3 + years of experience in a similar position (preferably in support of external clients)

Excellent command of the English language, including strong written and oral fluency

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and have significant knowledge of IT security as well as typical business and business process controls

The ability to demonstrate strong professional presentation and communication skills in responding to emails, tenders and submitting reports Knowledge of presentations and negotiations with clients is desirable

Able to blend technical details with business requirements

Cybersecurity qualifications such as: CompTIA Security, Ethical Hacker, CISSP, etc. Preferred

Knowledge of key technologies and topics including; TCP / IP and Networking, Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance / Audit Tools, Network Security, Web Application Security, End Point Detection and Response, Monitoring '' file integrity, Patch management, Cloud providers, Container and DevOps cycle, Scripting API (curl, python, etc.)

PERMANENT JOB LOCATED IN SPAINEliteCyber represents its client, a major and global player in IT security solutions, they are now present with thousands of Fortune Key Account clients.They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.They are now recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and rely on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible in the face of different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.American environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to ensure that their employees remain the best, with technical, product, market and industry updates.One goal: customer satisfaction!They're actually looking for a PreSales Engineer that will work on their Spanish & Portuguese accountsROLEThe Technical Account Manager, Pre-Sales shallnotably: Build, maintain and develop business and technical relationships at all levels to identify and develop potential new business opportunities within aligned accounts. Deliver engaging sales presentations that are relevant to the audience. Demonstrate, prove and align product capabilities to support customer goals. Respond to customer questions on technical and business-related issues, including RFIs/RFPs. Actively promoting, managing and supporting POCs. Provide accurate forecasting on Sales pipeline. Maintain sales admin records and completing sales reports when necessary. Carefully monitor the quality of all services delivered to the customer. Raise any necessary alert for the customer's business or technical situation in a timely manner Work with Product Management, Marketing and Engineering teams todrive customer requirements Travel onsite regularly to meet with prospects to be an extension of their security teamPROFILE

