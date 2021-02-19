Post-Sales Engineer

3 + years of experience in a similar position (preferably in support of external clients)

Excellent command of the English language, including strong written and oral fluency

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and have significant knowledge of IT security as well as typical business and business process controls

The ability to demonstrate strong professional presentation and communication skills in responding to emails, tenders and submitting reports Knowledge of presentations and negotiations with clients is desirable

Able to blend technical details with business requirements

Cybersecurity qualifications such as: CompTIA Security, Ethical Hacker, CISSP, etc. Preferred

Knowledge of key technologies and topics including; TCP / IP and Networking, Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance / Audit Tools, Network Security, Web Application Security, End Point Detection and Response, Monitoring '' file integrity, Patch management, Cloud providers, Container and DevOps cycle, Scripting API (curl, python, etc.)

JOB IS LOCATED IN SPAIN

EliteCyber represents its client, a major and global player in IT security solutions, they are now present with thousands of Fortune Key Account clients.

They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.

They are now recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and rely on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible in the face of different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.

American environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to ensure that their employees remain the best, with technical, product, market and industry updates.

One goal: customer satisfaction!

They're actually looking for a Post-Sales Engineer that will work on their Spanish & Portuguese accounts

ROLE

The Technical Account Manager (TAM) is responsible for actively driving and managing the Channel strategy, the post-sales and pre sales process across all segments (Enterprise and SME).

The main emphasis for this role will be to develop the customers and Partners from an Enterprise and SMB perspective. Another key area will be to develop the brand awareness through the Press and Events according to the Corporate Policy.

These areas are not exhaustive and the AM may be required to help in other areas when and where needed.

The TAM must be able to articulate the Company's technology and product positioning to both business and technical users and also identify all technical and business issues within assigned accounts to assure complete Partner/customer satisfaction through all stages of the sales process.

The TAM will maintain post-sales account ownership for technical and sales account management and act as primary technical liaison for assigned accounts.

Though there is account ownership, the TAM will not have the authority to sign sales contracts and may not negotiate all the terms of the sales contracts

Key Responsibilities: Provide product and technical support for assigned accounts Identify and develop potential new business opportunities Provide functional and technical support to customers and Partners Respond to customer questions on technical and business related issues Deliver high-level and detailed sales and technical presentations Provide the necessary training needs

PROFILE

Salaire : 75k€ to 90k€

