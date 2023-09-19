Ping Identity’s New Solution Propels a Passwordless Future for Better Customer Experiences

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity has announced the availability of PingOne for Customers Passwordless, a cloud solution that helps enterprises accelerate their passwordless initiatives and make the digital experiences for customers more convenient and seamless.

PingOne for Customers Passwordless allows administrators to design, test, and deploy secure and frictionless experiences to customers in minutes rather than days or weeks. This saves businesses time and money by dramatically reducing development, freeing up resources to focus on critical initiatives. Now, passwordless experiences can be configured with an intuitive interface using pre-built orchestration templates that easily integrate across third-party applications.

Administrators will benefit from the unique Getting-Started-Experience interface which allows them to choose the journey that best fits their organisation. No-code templates can be quickly branded and used out-of-the-box, or fully customisable journeys offer A/B testing to further optimise costs and time. Centralised admin, risk-based decisioning and identity orchestration helps to quickly tailor experiences to accommodate all identity types, at scale, for various authentication scenarios.

PingOne for Customers Passwordless can be fully passwordless, a mix of passwordless and passwords, or a migration of passwordless - meeting the business wherever it is on the journey. Offering an array of use cases helps deliver the experience customers want, whether that’s social media single-sign-on (SSO), expedited registrations, passwordless authentication like email magic link and one-time-passcodes, or Fast Identity Online (FIDO) biometric authentication via passkeys. Self-service capabilities allow users to securely manage their preferences across all their devices and customise their account without having to contact support.