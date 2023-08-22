Ping Identity Recognised as an Overall Leader in 2023 KuppingerCole Access Management Report

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced it has been named a leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. The report provides insights on the leaders in cloud, hybrid, and on premises access management platforms, and Ping Identity received top honors in all categories including Technology, Innovation, Market, Product and Overall.

“Ping Identity’s SaaS solutions and cloud-ready software are highly scalable and offer maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting edge use cases" wrote Alejandro Leal, KuppingerCole analyst and author of the report. "They appear in all leadership categories in this Leadership Compass and continue to move in a positive direction. As such, Ping Identity’s platform should be included in any shortlist for Access Management platform solutions to consider.”

The report noted Ping Identity’s continued growth and innovation, specifically PingOne DaVinci, which offers user experience orchestration across the PingOne Cloud Platform. Other capabilities highlighted include biometrics authenticator support, FIDO U2F and FIDO 2 certified authenticators and strong third-party integrations with popular threat intelligence, EPP, EDR, and UEM solutions.