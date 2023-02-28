Ping Identity Named an Overall Leader in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Reusable Verified Identity

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity has been named an overall leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for Reusable Verified Identity. This recognition follows Ping Identity’s Leadership in KuppingerCole’s 2022 Providers of Verified Identity report. The reuse of verified identities changes the focus from mitigating a single organisation’s risk to unlocking ecosystem cooperation and reducing repetition while maintaining preventative security.

The effectiveness of PingOne Verify and PingOne DaVinci™ were highlighted for providing organisations with a means to use their existing identity management infrastructure for reusable credentials. The no-code orchestration engine provides reusable, verified identity by confirming user identity, issuing a Verifiable Credential (VC), and storing it in a user-held digital wallet. Interoperability of the credentials allows users to reuse their Ping-issued VCs with service providers in-ecosystem, with efforts to extend to other digital wallet and credentialing ecosystems in the future. In addition, Ping Identity was recognised for its innovativeness and financial strength