Performanta has appointed José Lázaro Pinos as Global VP of Microsoft Practice

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Performanta, recently named the leading MSSP in the UK and Africa by MSSP Alert, has appointed José Lázaro Pinos as Global VP of Microsoft Practice to drive the company’s Microsoft strategy.

José brings with him a wealth of experience in the Microsoft Security domain, having served as a Partner Solution Architect at Microsoft. In this capacity, José played a pivotal role in ensuring UK partner success, particularly by leading the solution Play Protect against threats with SIEM + XDR.

A primary focus for José and the wider team is to utilise the power of artificial intelligence to elevate enterprise security. The goal is to simplify complexity and capture threats that others might miss by triaging signals at machine speed. Microsoft Security Co-Pilot represents the beginning of a new era, and Performanta is ready to embrace it.

Earlier this year, Performanta joined the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, and achieved the Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status.