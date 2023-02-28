Paul Martini, CEO of iboss comment new federal cyber recommendations

February 2023 by Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder of iboss

After the recent cybersecurity recommendations from the U.S. National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee which at a high level is advocating for better collaboration and consensus in government cybersecurity standards. Paul Martini, CEO of cloud cybersecurity company iboss, shares his opinion on the recommendations.

The federal government has unfortunately been playing catch-up on cybersecurity related matters for years. While these recommendations from NSTA are important, we need more action more quickly. In addition to mandating rules that require critical infrastructure organizations to report major cyber incidents, it’s also time to require that organizations modernize their cybersecurity defenses to do business with the government. Threats are continually rising—from China to Russia to private professional hacking groups— and the time to try to strengthen cybersecurity posture is past. The time to make it happen is now."