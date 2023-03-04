Partners in Excellence Awards : Varonis dévoile les lauréats

mars 2023 par Marc Jacob

« La sécurisation des données sensibles reste une préoccupation majeure pour nos clients, et en 2022, nos partenaires ont une fois de plus répondu présent », a déclaré Jim O’Boyle, vice-président senior des ventes mondiales de Varonis. « Grâce à leur vaste expérience du secteur, à leur soutien professionnel et à leurs services à valeur ajoutée, ces partenaires ont aidé nos clients à sécuriser les données sensibles, à respecter les normes de confidentialité et à surveiller les menaces. Félicitations aux lauréats du programme Varonis Partners in Excellence de cette année ! »

Varonis a récompensé les gagnants du « Partner in Excellence » lors du Partner Kickoff qui s’est tenu en ligne :

Lauréats pour l’Amérique du Nord

• Partner of the Year – Optiv

• Growth Partner of the Year – SHI International

• East Regional Partner of the Year – GuidePoint Security

• West Regional Partner of the Year – ePlus

• Delivery Partner of the Year – My Virtual Bench

• DAC Growth Partner of the Year – GuidePoint Security

• Platform Expansion Partner of the Year – Trace3

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Skip Shaw, Optiv

• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year – Jonathan Borgesen, ePlus

• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year – Bill Stater, Optiv

Lauréats pour l’Europe centrale

• Partner of the Year – Consulting4IT GmbH

• Growth Partner of the Year – link protect GmbH

• Partner Excellence Award – SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH

• DACH Delivery Partner of the Year – DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH

• Distribution Excellence Award – Nuvias Deutschland GmbH

• Central Eastern Europe Partner of the Year – FreeDivision s.r.o.

• Austrian Partner of the Year – Serviceware Österreich GmbH

Lauréats pour la France

• Partner of the Year – SCC

• System Integrator of the Year – I-TRACING

• France Delivery Partner of the Year – Metsys

• Partner Excellence Award – Orange Cyberdefense

• Growth Partner of the Year – Synetis

• Partner Excellence Award – APIXIT

Lauréats pour le Royaume Uni

• Partner of the Year – Softcat Plc

• VP Partner Award – Orange Cyberdefense UK

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Mark Reid, Orange Cyberdefense UK

• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year – John Mclean-Anderson, Vigil8

Lauréats pour la Belgique, les Pays Bas et les pays scandinaves

• Partner of the Year – SLTN

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Michael Sünksen, Crayon

• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year – Rickard Carlsson, Xenit AB

• Partner Excellence Award – NetNordic Norway

• Benelux VCDP Partner of the Year – Secubear

Lauréats pour l’Espagne et le Portugal

• Partner of the Year – Logicalis Spain

• Growth Partner of the Year – Econocom España

Lauréats pour l’Italie

• Partner of the Year – Lutech

• Growth Partner of the Year – Project Informatica

• Partner Excellence Award – Yarix

• Partner Sales MVP of the Year – Giuliano Tonolli, Personal Data

• Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year – Giovanni Golino, Lutech

• Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year – Andrea Tonini, Yarix

Lauréats pour l’Amérique Latine

• System Integrator of the Year – Netconn

• Federal Partner of the Year – Petacorp

• Growth Partner of the Year – Afrika Tecnologia e Negócios