PRINCIPAL SECURITY SIEM

As a principal consultant, you will:



Work with customers to help them articulate their business requirements and communicate how those requirements translate into leveraging our client's features and functionalities.



Architect SIEM deployments to guarantee that the customer's requirements are met.



Work hand in hand with a team of consultants to appropriately communicate customer requirements and complete / delegate tasks with other members of the team as required. Be responsible for the successful collection architecture and implementation of customer deployments. Lead status calls with the customer during the implementation process defining the implementation process, what progress has been made, and what the next steps are.

Requirements



Can handle difficult questions and consistently win support from client audiences. Possess a broad awareness of the security / technology space as a whole Able to present to large groups and speak as a confident authority on Next Gen SIEM Provide mentorship to other technical staff members Provide technical assistance in scoping and other pre-sales activities Take technical leadership on complex client projects; oversee and guide work performed by other technical staff members. Work with practice leadership to define how specific services are scoped and delivered Strong written and interpersonal skills; ability to clearly communicate complex concepts to a variety of audiences Experience with enterprise architecture and working as part of a cross-functional team to implement solutions.

Desired Qualifications



5+ years of related work experience 3+ years of technical architecture experience with one or more SIEM and UEBA platforms (e.g.Splunk, Elastic, Exabeam, Sentinel, QRadar, LogRhythm, ArcSight, etc.) Highly experienced with multiple security concepts and methods such as vulnerability assessments, data classification, privacy assessments, incident response, security policy creation, enterprise security strategies, architectures and governance. Understands the professional services business, and the impact that decisions have to an organization Expert knowledge around networking (TCP/IP, OSI model), operating system fundamentals (Windows, Linux), and security technologies (endpoint security, DLP, firewalls, IDS/IPS, etc.) Strong understanding and experience working with regular expressions and JSON parsing Experience with cloud-based service architecture Strong understanding of regulatory requirements and compliance issues affecting clients related to privacy and data protection, such as PCI DSS, GLBA, GDPR, etc. Strong understanding of various security frameworks and/or methodologies (e.g. MITRE ATT&CK, NIST, etc) Experience with the following technologies is highly desirable: Apache Spark, Apache Kafka, Hadoop, Elastic Stack (Logstash, Elasticsearch, Kibana)

