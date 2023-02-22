Osirium Technologies brings privileged endpoint management to Azure AD

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Osirium Technologies plc has extended the capability of its privileged endpoint management (PEM) tool to support Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD). The new release meets demand from the fast-growing community of organisations that use Azure AD to be able to manage privileged administrator accounts in the cloud.

Osirium PEM v3 is the only native Azure solution that enables the safe removal of local admin rights from users’ workstations. The solution supports both Azure AD and traditional on-premises AD. Organisations can now remove local admin rights whether they use on-premises AD, employ a hybrid model of AD and Azure AD, or are wholly resident on Azure AD for their endpoint management.

Introduced in 2021, Osirium PEM allows IT teams to control who has local admin rights, with the power to remove them from end users who do not need them, and create policies to determine which groups of users can execute which approved applications and services with elevated privileges. PEM allows them to do this without impacting productivity or increasing the load on already over-stretched IT helpdesks.

Azure AD is Microsoft’s solution for user and device management in the cloud, and has become the access management platform of choice for modern desktop environments. Integrating Osirium PEM with Azure AD makes access management simple and seamless: IT teams can add the solution directly from the Azure Marketplace into their Azure AD environment, and administer it like any other Azure service. The end user can run approved applications as administrator, request permission to run an application or – if they’ve been approved – elevate their user session to receive admin privileges. The solution improves governance with the provision of full audit trails and reporting of elevated permission usage.

Osirium PEM is a part of Osirium’s comprehensive privileged access security (PAS) solution. It also includes privileged access management (PAM), which protects administrator access to critical security and IT systems, and privileged process automation (PPA), which ensures tasks that need administrator privileges are executed correctly, have full audit trails, and the admin credentials are never exposed. Each part of the solution is available as a standalone product, but when combined they create multi-tiered protections against ransomware and other attacks, in addition to making IT operations more efficient.

Osirium PEM v3 is available for immediate download from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.