Open Systems Acquires Tiberium

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced its acquisition of Tiberium, a U.K.-based provider of automated managed security services based on Microsoft security solutions. Open Systems will leverage Tiberium’s advanced automation and collaboration capabilities to help customers prioritize, decide and act on reducing their risk and mitigating cyberthreats faster than ever before.

Automation is increasingly recognized as a key to improving the effectiveness of cyber defenses. Though often affiliated with response actions, automation can be applied to many areas of the cybersecurity lifecycle including threat detection and investigation. Tiberium leverages advanced automation to consistently expedite Tier 1 alert triage and investigation, freeing up security analysts to focus on more complex threats.

Complementing its automation capabilities, Tiberium’s unique collaboration model will allow Open Systems security analysts to interact with customers in real time on any device at any time. Its highly innovative use of Microsoft Teams leverages Power Platform and OpenAI to give customers faster access to their designated SOC resources and information critical to quickly making informed decisions.

Tiberium was founded by its CEO Drew Perry with the objective of using automation to provide superior services compared to traditional MDR providers. From its headquarters in London, the company has expanded quickly, serving a growing number of customers, predominantly in the financial and legal industries. Extensive automation and the use of Microsoft Teams for customer collaboration are key to Tiberium’s ability to serve customers efficiently with a comparatively small SecOps team.

Tiberium is the first UK-based Microsoft Sentinel next-gen XDR provider and its current service offerings, which include XDR/Managed SOC, are based on Microsoft security solutions. Like Open Systems, Tiberium is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

The companies’ commitment to Microsoft customers and their deep understanding of Microsoft security solutions have received prominent public recognition, including:

· Open Systems won the Security MSSP of the Year award at the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022.

· Open Systems won the 2022 Microsoft Swiss Partner of the Year Award.

· Tiberium was runner up as “IT Security Provider of the Year” at the British Legal Technologies Awards 2022

· Tiberium’s Head of Threat Hunting, Meena Rajendran, was a finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022 in the Security Changemaker category.

· Open Systems was among the first MSSPs to achieve Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status