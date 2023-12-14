Omnitron Launches New Multi-Gigabit / Multi-Rate 1G/2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet and PoE Switches

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Omnitron Systems introduced its next generation of OmniConverter® and RuggedNet® 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-Rate Ethernet and PoE Switches.

Designed for applications that require high bandwidth and high power such as the latest Wi-Fi 6/6E Access Points, Small Cells, and IP surveillance cameras, the switches provide up to 10G high-speed fiber distance extension and up to 100W PoE per port.

The OmniConverter® and RuggedNet® 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-rate Switches feature one Small Form Pluggable (SFP) or RJ-45 multi-gig/multi-rate uplink ports, and four user/access downlink RJ-45 copper ports (two multi-gig/multi-rate, and two 10/100/1000 RJ-45 ports). The SFP transceiver receptacle supports 100/1000/2.5G/5G and 10G standard copper SFPs and 1G/10G multimode, single-mode, CWDM, and DWDM SFPs. They are also available with RJ-45 uplink ports that support multi-gigabit / multi-rate speeds.

The products are available as non-PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ power source (PSE) models. The PoE+ models supports IEEE 802.3at (15 and 30W) and the HPoE (PoE++) models support IEEE 802.3bt (60 or 100W) per down-link copper port. The PoE copper ports automatically negotiate and deliver the power level required by a Powered Device (PD) partner up to 100 watts of power per PoE port.

Other configurable features include a remote link and PoE power reset function that enables a remote PD device to be re-initialized remotely, eliminating the need for potentially costly truck rolls to remote PD sites.

All models support Directed Switch mode, which directs multicast traffic (such as video) only to the appropriate uplink port, preventing multicast traffic from flooding other network ports.

The new OmniConverter® and RuggedNet® 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-rate Ethernet and PoE switches are plug-and-play devices and can be preset using DIP switches. They can be powered directly from a 12-57VDC power source, or OmniConverters can also be powered with 100-240VAC power using an external AC/DC power adapter.

They can be shelf, wall, and DIN rail mounted. OmniConverter switches are available in Commercial (0° to 50°C), Wide (-40° to 60°C) and Extended (-40° to 75°C) operating temperature range models. The RuggedNet switches all operate in the Extended (-40° to 75°C) temperature range and have an IP40 rated metal housing and DIN-Rail brackets included.

All OmniConverter® and RuggedNet® 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-rate Ethernet and PoE Switches are designed and manufactured in the USA. They are TAA, BAA, and NDAA compliant and come with free 24/7 US-based technical support.