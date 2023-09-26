OVHcloud® US Appoints New Vice President of Technical Operations

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud® US announced the appointment of Brandon Burge as the company’s Vice President of Technical Operations. With more than 20 years of IT architecture, engineering, and system administration, he joins OVHcloud US with the goal of improving and streamlining global operations while providing strategic leadership to teams and projects supporting the company’s mission of providing sustainable cloud solutions.

Burge has extensive experience managing complex cloud environments. In his previous role, he was the head of platform operations and support at Google Distributed Hosted Cloud where he constructed and managed new global cloud offerings for government customers. Prior to that, he spent several years at Oracle as a senior leader of technical operations for its Government Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) program.

In Burge’s new role, he will continue to help build and develop OVHcloud’s product portfolio and sustainability mission, with the goal of continuing the level of personalized support OVHcloud US provides to its customers.