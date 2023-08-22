NormCyber achieves ISO 27001:2022 accreditation

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2022 accreditation, demonstrating the highest levels of information security compliance. As one of the first MSSPs to be certified under the updated standard, NormCyber is uniquely positioned to guide its customers through the assessment and promote cybersecurity and data protection best practices across the industry.

ISO 27001 is an internationally-recognised standard for information management systems. It proves an organisation’s commitment to the security of its customer, employee and shareholder information. ISO 27001:2022 is the latest iteration of the standard, providing more rigorous and comprehensive controls for cyber risk management.

Following the attainment of the certification, NormCyber has also become an Official Partner of British Assessment Bureau (BAB), one of the UK’s leading UKAS-accredited ISO certification bodies and training providers. Through this affiliation, NormCyber is now able to assist those organisations that use BAB as their certification body, with their ISO 27001 accreditation journeys. This involves understanding the steps needed to achieve certification; implementing the necessary policies and controls required by the standard; conducting mock audits prior to external certification; or assistance with transitioning to the new 2022 version.

NormCyber offers mid-sized organisations – many of which underpin the UK’s critical infrastructure – help with accreditation through ongoing assessments, real-time reporting and consultancy support. Its flagship managed service, smartbloc., provides enterprise-grade protection against all known and unknown cyber threats, gives total visibility into the strength of organisations’ people, process and technology controls, and benchmarks cyber resilience improvements to satisfy external auditors. The service is aided by a UK-based Security Operations Centre, ethical hackers and a lawyer-led team of data protection experts.