Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Special Reports

New Study: Teens Falling for Online Scams Faster Than Their Grandparents

August 2023 by SocialCatfish.com

A new study [1] found tech-savvy teens are falling for
online scams at a higher rate than seniors.

In the last five years, money lost by Victims 20 and younger grew nearly
2,500% from 2017 to 2022 compared to 805% for seniors.

Victims under 20 lost $8.2 million in 2017 compared to $210 million in
2022. Seniors remain by far the most victimized group overall losing
$3.1 billion in 2022, but the surge of young victims speaks to the
growing sophistication of scammers.

Social Catfish [2] - a reverse search [3] technology company - released
a study on the State of Internet Scams 2023 [1] using 2023 data from the
FBI IC3 and FTC.

Overall, a record $10.3 billion was lost to online scams in 2022, up
from $6.9 billion.

Young people should remain vigilant when they socialize, work, date and
play games online.

Here are 5 Common Scams Targeting Teens in 2023:

1) Social Media Influencer Scam: Teens idolize their favorite
influencers. Scammers will create fake accounts that look just like the
actual influencers account. They host a fake brand-sponsored contest and
ask the "winner" to pay a fee or provide their bank account to win the
prize.

How to Avoid: Only follow the official influencer account, fake accounts
have fewer followers. Never send money or bank information to anyone you
do not know.

2) Romance Scams: Scammers steal photos of good-looking people and
target young, vulnerable people online. They make the victim fall in
love and begin asking for money.

How to Avoid: Perform a reverse search [3] to confirm their identity. If
they will not video chat or meet, they are a scammer.

3) Sextortion Scams: Teens use smart phones for sexting which has
now led to sextortion. Scammers pose as an attractive person; they send
an explicit image and ask for one in return. Once received, the scammers
threaten to make the photo public if a ransom is not paid. Many teen
sextortion victims take their own lives.

How to Avoid: Never send explicit images online or by phone. If the
person you are falling for will not meet or video chat think twice
before sending anything.

4) Online Gaming In-App Purchases: When online gaming, players can
make in-app purchases to enhance the gaming experience. Scammers are
tricking children into giving credit card information and downloading
malware for nonexistent rewards.

How to Avoid: Only make purchases directly from the game’s manufacturer.

5) Online Shopping: Fake websites are created that look like an
online store selling items at a huge discount. If you buy, the item
never arrives, they pocket the money and steal your credit card and
personal information for future online theft.

How to Avoid: Make sure the website is not full of typos. If the
"customer service" email is "gmail.com" or "yahoo.com" that is a red
flag. Research the company.

If you are the victim of a scam or attempted scam report it to the FTC,
[4] IC3 [5], FBI [6] and IdentityTheft.gov [7].

[1] https://socialcatfish.com/scamfish/state-of-internet-scams-2023/
[2] http://www.socialcatfish.com
[3] https://socialcatfish.com/reverse-image-search/
[4] https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
[5] https://www.ic3.gov/
[6] https://www.fbi.gov/
[7] https://www.identitytheft.gov/#/


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 