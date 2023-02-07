New Cloudian HyperStore for AWS Outposts Servers Available in AWS Marketplace

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cloudian® announced its new Cloudian HyperStore for AWS Outposts servers, an on-premises, fully managed storage offering. The new solution is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Delivering 112 terabytes (TBs) of usable capacity in a compact one-rack unit (1U) height form factor, the new offering provides self-contained object storage for AWS Outposts 2U servers in a customer’s data center or edge location. The combined hybrid solution helps satisfy data locality, regulatory, contractual, or information security requirements. Full Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) API compatibility ensures interoperability with applications designed to employ Amazon S3 storage.

Customers can use Cloudian HyperStore object storage and AWS Outposts 2U servers to deliver a consistent management experience, on premises and at the edge, while meeting low latency, data residency, and local processing needs. AWS Outposts 2U servers, the 2U form factor of AWS Outposts, provides local compute and networking services for sites with space and capacity constraints, like retail stores, branch offices, healthcare provider locations, or factory floors. The combined hybrid solution helps customers accelerate digital transformation, improve IT productivity, and differentiate end-user experiences.

Built on Cloudian’s proven HyperStore platform, Cloudian HyperStore for AWS Outposts servers is a fully managed infrastructure solution. Once connected to a network, Cloudian specialists will remotely configure and manage the storage resource, which is then transacted and billed on the company’s existing AWS bill. To help meet regulatory compliance, all data managed by Cloudian HyperStore is stored locally. Optional configuration settings enable data replication or data tiering to the AWS Region to which the Outposts is connected.

Other HyperStore for AWS Outposts servers benefits include:

• Amazon S3 Object Lock: Provides data immutability, ransomware protection, and regulatory compliance.

• Low latency: It allows access to data locally for optimized performance.

• Robust security: Security certifications ensure compliance with regulatory and security requirements.

• Hybrid cloud-ready: It offers configurable data replication and policy-based data tiering to Amazon S3.

• Advanced metadata tagging: It allows accelerated data searches and more easily integrates with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and analytics applications.

HyperStore for AWS Outposts servers is available now in AWS Marketplace. Every subscription includes Cloudian HyperCare, a remotely managed service offering. Once the device is network connected, Cloudian storage experts take on the responsibility of managing the customer’s Cloudian storage environment software, freeing them from day-to-day management tasks. Organizations simply consume storage resources just as they would in the cloud, but behind their firewall.