Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Neustar Security Services introduces UltraPlatform

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Neustar Security Services is launching UltraPlatformTM, a solution that leverages three Neustar Security Services’ offerings critical to protecting organisations’ online assets and infrastructure: an authoritative domain name system (DNS) service, protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and a web application firewall (WAF).

To create this unified solution, UltraPlatform blends components from Neustar Security Services’ industry leading UltraDNSTM, UltraDDoS ProtectTM and UltraWAFTM offerings:
• UltraDNS is the premier managed authoritative DNS service that ensures accurate, safe and reliable connections. UltraDNS returns lightning-fast, reliable query responses through a high-performance, fault-tolerant global network, is fully protected by massively scalable DDoS mitigation capabilities and offers a broad menu of advanced capabilities. Organisations with particularly demanding business continuity requirements can also utilise UltraDNS2, a solution which provides two fully diverse DNS anycast resolution networks with distinct network and routing policies and diverse network operations, for the highest degree of service-level redundancy.
• UltraDDoS Protect is an award-winning, carrier-grade DDoS protection service that harnesses the scrubbing capacity of Neustar Security Services’ massive global mitigation network (15+ terabits per second) to counter DDoS attacks of any size, duration or complexity. The service provides an advanced orchestration platform and powerful automation that includes 24/7 support from DDoS security professionals.
• UltraWAF is a flexible web application firewall that offers intelligent, layered protection for critical web applications. UltraWAF delivers always-on protection against application layer threats, real-time alerting functionality and sophisticated bot detection to protect apps and digital assets.

UltraPlatform unifies these industry-leading, cloud-based online functions that are essential to maintaining and safeguarding a company’s digital presence against countless threats and attacks, delivering them as bundled solutions to meet the needs of organisations of any size. Customers can choose from a range of customisable options that deliver DNS, DDoS protection and WAF services, based on the specific needs of their organisation.


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 