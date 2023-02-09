Neustar Security Services introduces UltraPlatform

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

To create this unified solution, UltraPlatform blends components from Neustar Security Services’ industry leading UltraDNSTM, UltraDDoS ProtectTM and UltraWAFTM offerings:

• UltraDNS is the premier managed authoritative DNS service that ensures accurate, safe and reliable connections. UltraDNS returns lightning-fast, reliable query responses through a high-performance, fault-tolerant global network, is fully protected by massively scalable DDoS mitigation capabilities and offers a broad menu of advanced capabilities. Organisations with particularly demanding business continuity requirements can also utilise UltraDNS2, a solution which provides two fully diverse DNS anycast resolution networks with distinct network and routing policies and diverse network operations, for the highest degree of service-level redundancy.

• UltraDDoS Protect is an award-winning, carrier-grade DDoS protection service that harnesses the scrubbing capacity of Neustar Security Services’ massive global mitigation network (15+ terabits per second) to counter DDoS attacks of any size, duration or complexity. The service provides an advanced orchestration platform and powerful automation that includes 24/7 support from DDoS security professionals.

• UltraWAF is a flexible web application firewall that offers intelligent, layered protection for critical web applications. UltraWAF delivers always-on protection against application layer threats, real-time alerting functionality and sophisticated bot detection to protect apps and digital assets.

UltraPlatform unifies these industry-leading, cloud-based online functions that are essential to maintaining and safeguarding a company’s digital presence against countless threats and attacks, delivering them as bundled solutions to meet the needs of organisations of any size. Customers can choose from a range of customisable options that deliver DNS, DDoS protection and WAF services, based on the specific needs of their organisation.